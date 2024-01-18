South China Morning Post
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
The boy was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Warton Li
11-month-old Hong Kong boy dies in hospital after choking on milk at home

  • Child’s mother, 25, called police on Wednesday afternoon, reporting that the boy appeared to have choked while drinking milk and had lost consciousness
  • Boy was rushed to hospital but died soon after despite efforts of staff
Danny Mok
An 11-month-old Hong Kong boy has died after choking on milk, according to police.

The child’s 25-year-old mother called police from her flat on King Fuk Street in San Po Kong at about 2.10pm on Wednesday, reporting that he appeared to have choked while drinking milk and had lost consciousness.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and took the infant to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Despite the efforts of hospital staff, the boy died at about 3.50pm.

The incident is under investigation.

The child had reportedly been suffering from a cold and fever and saw a doctor on Monday. At the time of Wednesday’s incident, the mother was feeding him milk when he began vomiting.

She patted him on the back, but he soon lost consciousness, prompting her to call for help.

In February 2019, a nine-month-old boy from Yau Chui Court in Yau Tong suddenly vomited milk and lost consciousness. After attempts at resuscitation in hospital, he died.

