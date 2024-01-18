An 11-month-old Hong Kong boy has died after choking on milk, according to police.

The child’s 25-year-old mother called police from her flat on King Fuk Street in San Po Kong at about 2.10pm on Wednesday, reporting that he appeared to have choked while drinking milk and had lost consciousness.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and took the infant to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Despite the efforts of hospital staff, the boy died at about 3.50pm.

The incident is under investigation.