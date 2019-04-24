Both incidents involving Cathay captains occurred earlier this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Two Cathay Pacific captains lose eyesight during flights, sparking investigations by Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority
- One captain was flying from Perth to Hong Kong when he told his first officer that he felt out of breath and his vision was impaired
- In second incident, captain suffered a sudden loss of visual acuity for about 30 minutes on flight from Sapporo
