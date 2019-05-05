Railway officers called the police after a young man was seen blocking and forcefully opening doors at Lok Fu station. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police respond to MTR calls after unruly, profanity spouting man goes off the rails at Lok Fu station
- In a viral video, the man uses his body to stop train and platform doors
- Man in his 20s shouted vulgar words in Cantonese
