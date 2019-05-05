Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Railway officers called the police after a young man was seen blocking and forcefully opening doors at Lok Fu station. Photo: Facebook
Transport

Hong Kong police respond to MTR calls after unruly, profanity spouting man goes off the rails at Lok Fu station

  • In a viral video, the man uses his body to stop train and platform doors
  • Man in his 20s shouted vulgar words in Cantonese
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 8:13pm, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 8:13pm, 5 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Railway officers called the police after a young man was seen blocking and forcefully opening doors at Lok Fu station. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.