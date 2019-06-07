Cathay Pacific revealed the data breach last October. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong privacy watchdog orders Cathay Pacific to take remedial action over massive leak of customer data
- Privacy Commissioner Stephen Wong released investigation report after personal information of 9.4 million passengers was leaked last year
- Airline slammed for failing to take all reasonable steps to protect affected passengers’ data against unauthorised access
Topic | Cathay Pacific
