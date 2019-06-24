A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER was bound for London but turned back over Henan province. Photo: Alamy
London-bound Cathay Pacific flight returns to Hong Kong with water supply problems as passengers spend 4½ hours in air
- Flight CX253 departed for Heathrow Airport at 2.40pm but landed back in city at 7.12pm
- Problem with potable water meant aircraft returned as a standard precautionary measure, Cathay spokesman says
