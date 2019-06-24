Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER was bound for London but turned back over Henan province. Photo: Alamy
Transport

London-bound Cathay Pacific flight returns to Hong Kong with water supply problems as passengers spend 4½ hours in air

  • Flight CX253 departed for Heathrow Airport at 2.40pm but landed back in city at 7.12pm
  • Problem with potable water meant aircraft returned as a standard precautionary measure, Cathay spokesman says
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 11:27pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER was bound for London but turned back over Henan province. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.