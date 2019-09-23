Protesters vandalise ticket machines at Kwai Fong MTR station on Sunday, but services are up and running across the network on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong MTR services back to normal after railway station closures during protests
- All lines running normal service on Monday morning after sections of network crippled during major unrest on Sunday
