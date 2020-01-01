Twelve people were taken to hospital after a bus accident on the Island Eastern Corridor in Hong Kong on January 1, 2020. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong road accident involving bus, taxi, and Porsche leaves 12 injured

  • Bus ‘hit taxi while trying to swerve to avoid collision as a vehicle suddenly cut into its lane’ on Island Eastern Corridor
  • Police say taxi driver and 11 bus passengers were taken to hospital and treated for injuries
Topic |   Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:19pm, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Twelve people were taken to hospital after a bus accident on the Island Eastern Corridor in Hong Kong on January 1, 2020. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE