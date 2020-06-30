An MTR line travelling on the West Rail Line before service began on Monday stopped just 100 metres short of a group of maintenance workers on the tracks. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corporation to investigate near miss between train and maintenance workers
- Driver stops train 100 metres from track crew early on Monday morning near East Tsim Sha Tsui station
- Traffic controller suspended by bosses, who say they ‘cannot rule out human error’
