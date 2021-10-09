Hong Kong cabbies’ habit of driving while tracking numerous smartphones and devices has raised concerns about road safety. Photo: Handout Hong Kong cabbies’ habit of driving while tracking numerous smartphones and devices has raised concerns about road safety. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Transport

How many smartphones does a cabby need? Hong Kong authorities renew scrutiny of multiple devices on taxi dashboards

  • Multitasking cabbies insist they don’t compromise safety, need smart devices to maximise earnings
  • Authorities urged to allow only two devices on dashboards, cabbies say they need at least four

Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:17pm, 9 Oct, 2021

