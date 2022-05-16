Commuters at Exhibition Centre station on the first working day since the opening of East Rail line cross-harbour extension. Photo: Felix Wong
Commuters at Exhibition Centre station on the first working day since the opening of East Rail line cross-harbour extension. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Mega Hong Kong railway interchange leaves some commuters lost and confused on first working day of new cross-harbour extension

  • Following opening of East Rail extension, Admiralty station has become a mega interchange with platforms for four MTR lines
  • Dozens of MTR staff are positioned around the station to point passengers in the right direction

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 9:31am, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Commuters at Exhibition Centre station on the first working day since the opening of East Rail line cross-harbour extension. Photo: Felix Wong
Commuters at Exhibition Centre station on the first working day since the opening of East Rail line cross-harbour extension. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE