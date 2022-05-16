Commuters at Exhibition Centre station on the first working day since the opening of East Rail line cross-harbour extension. Photo: Felix Wong
Mega Hong Kong railway interchange leaves some commuters lost and confused on first working day of new cross-harbour extension
- Following opening of East Rail extension, Admiralty station has become a mega interchange with platforms for four MTR lines
- Dozens of MTR staff are positioned around the station to point passengers in the right direction
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Commuters at Exhibition Centre station on the first working day since the opening of East Rail line cross-harbour extension. Photo: Felix Wong