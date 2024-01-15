Two passengers were killed and a taxi driver injured after their vehicle and a bus collided in Hong Kong on Sunday night.

Police received a report at 9.25pm that a Citybus double-decker bus travelling eastbound along Harbour Road in Wan Chai had collided with a northbound cab at the intersection with Fleming Road.

The two taxi passengers, a man and a woman, were both left unconscious, while the female cabby was also injured.

The accident happened around 9.25pm. Photo: Handout

The bus was not carrying any passengers and its driver was not hurt.