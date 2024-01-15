Advertisement
2 passengers killed after Hong Kong double-decker bus and taxi collide at intersection in Wan Chai
- Two taxi passengers, man and woman, pronounced dead in hospital
- Citybus double decker travelling eastbound along Harbour Road in Wan Chai collided with cab at intersection with Fleming Road
Two passengers were killed and a taxi driver injured after their vehicle and a bus collided in Hong Kong on Sunday night.
Police received a report at 9.25pm that a Citybus double-decker bus travelling eastbound along Harbour Road in Wan Chai had collided with a northbound cab at the intersection with Fleming Road.
The two taxi passengers, a man and a woman, were both left unconscious, while the female cabby was also injured.
The bus was not carrying any passengers and its driver was not hurt.
The female passenger was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai where she was pronounced dead. The man was sent to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam where he also was pronounced dead later.
The taxi driver was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.
