Ji Jinlu, 66, one of the last native Manchu speakers, who has lived in Sanjiazi village, Fuyu county, Heilongjiang, in northeast China all his life. He has hardly anyone to speak Manchu with as his children and grandchildren cannot speak the language. Some 25 languages spoken in China are considered critically endangered. Photo: SCMP
Chinese minority languages among those at risk of dying out, with no one left to speak them, study finds
- A new study has found 25 languages or dialects in China are under threat of extinction, including one that has only an estimated 10 native speakers left
- Experts believe there are now between 6,000 and 7,000 languages spoken in the world, a figure that has gone down from the 10,000 spoken over 100 years ago
Topic | China Society
