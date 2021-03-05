Parents are horrified that they may have bought children’s clothes tried on by adults and teenagers multiple times. Photo: Baidu Parents are horrified that they may have bought children’s clothes tried on by adults and teenagers multiple times. Photo: Baidu
Fashion
People & Culture

UNIQLO stores in China hit by craze of women playing dress up in children’s outfits and damaging clothes

  • UNIQLO staff said customers damaged clothing by stretching or staining it with lipstick and make-up
  • Fashion followers say they love the colourful designs but online critics say the practice is unethical

Fashion
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 5:13pm, 5 Mar, 2021

