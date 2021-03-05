Parents are horrified that they may have bought children’s clothes tried on by adults and teenagers multiple times. Photo: Baidu
UNIQLO stores in China hit by craze of women playing dress up in children’s outfits and damaging clothes
- UNIQLO staff said customers damaged clothing by stretching or staining it with lipstick and make-up
- Fashion followers say they love the colourful designs but online critics say the practice is unethical
Topic | Fashion
Parents are horrified that they may have bought children’s clothes tried on by adults and teenagers multiple times. Photo: Baidu