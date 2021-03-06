The number nine means ‘eternal’ in Chinese culture, so September 9 of each year sees a stampede of couples saying ‘I do’ across the country. Photo: Getty Images
Quirky China: topless waiters serving hotpot, a company that doesn’t like to work, and lucky day weddings
- A civil affairs department in southeast China refused requests from couples wanting to marry on March 14, because it is not a traditional working day
- A hotpot restaurant in Xian which has male topless models as its waiters has sparked controversy and turned into a viral hit
Topic | China Society
The number nine means ‘eternal’ in Chinese culture, so September 9 of each year sees a stampede of couples saying ‘I do’ across the country. Photo: Getty Images