The number nine means ‘eternal’ in Chinese culture, so September 9 of each year sees a stampede of couples saying ‘I do’ across the country. Photo: Getty Images The number nine means ‘eternal’ in Chinese culture, so September 9 of each year sees a stampede of couples saying ‘I do’ across the country. Photo: Getty Images
The number nine means ‘eternal’ in Chinese culture, so September 9 of each year sees a stampede of couples saying ‘I do’ across the country. Photo: Getty Images
China Society
People & Culture

Quirky China: topless waiters serving hotpot, a company that doesn’t like to work, and lucky day weddings

  • A civil affairs department in southeast China refused requests from couples wanting to marry on March 14, because it is not a traditional working day
  • A hotpot restaurant in Xian which has male topless models as its waiters has sparked controversy and turned into a viral hit

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 4:45pm, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The number nine means ‘eternal’ in Chinese culture, so September 9 of each year sees a stampede of couples saying ‘I do’ across the country. Photo: Getty Images The number nine means ‘eternal’ in Chinese culture, so September 9 of each year sees a stampede of couples saying ‘I do’ across the country. Photo: Getty Images
The number nine means ‘eternal’ in Chinese culture, so September 9 of each year sees a stampede of couples saying ‘I do’ across the country. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE