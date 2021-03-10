A holiday villa owner received the ‘shock’ of her life while watching TV when she realised the show was filmed in her home without her knowledge. Photo: Baidu
‘Who is she?’ Woman in China finds her house used for soap opera without permission when she sees actress in her bed on TV
- The woman hired a property management company to look after a holiday house she bought in eastern China in 2015, but used it infrequently
- The owner said 60 scenes were filmed, including in the main bedroom, and the crew caused damage including broken glass, stained carpets, and a broken elevator
Topic |
A holiday villa owner received the ‘shock’ of her life while watching TV when she realised the show was filmed in her home without her knowledge. Photo: Baidu