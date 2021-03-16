Each victim was allegedly strangled repeatedly till they lost consciousness then again scalded with boiling water. Photo: Handout
Pair who tortured five boys by burning, beating, and strangling them at a Chinese boarding school unpunished, parents say
- The parents of the abused boys have launched legal action after the school left the victims alone with their tormenters for five days
- The two 15-year-olds accused of bullying have been suspended but no further action has been taken
Topic | China Society
