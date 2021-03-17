Human placenta biscuits on sale at a Traditional Chinese Medicine shop. Photo: SCMP
Illegal placenta trade in China using medical waste, funeral homes, despite risk of diseases like HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B
- The trade is unregulated meaning there are no checks to determine whether the organs contain contagious viruses like hepatitis B, HIV, or syphilis
- One illegal trader said he sourced placentas illegally from a hospital where a cleaner stole them for him
