The 6-gram residue in an ornate and sealed bronze jar was found in the grave of an ancient Chinese nobleman dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). Photo: University of Chinese Academy of Sciences The 6-gram residue in an ornate and sealed bronze jar was found in the grave of an ancient Chinese nobleman dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). Photo: University of Chinese Academy of Sciences
The 6-gram residue in an ornate and sealed bronze jar was found in the grave of an ancient Chinese nobleman dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). Photo: University of Chinese Academy of Sciences
China Society
People & Culture

Chinese scientists discover skin whitening cream for a man from 2,700 years ago

  • Scientists think that the skin cream was used by a male aristocrat from the Spring and Autumn period of Chinese history
  • The cosmetic is the oldest intended for men ever found in China

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The 6-gram residue in an ornate and sealed bronze jar was found in the grave of an ancient Chinese nobleman dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). Photo: University of Chinese Academy of Sciences The 6-gram residue in an ornate and sealed bronze jar was found in the grave of an ancient Chinese nobleman dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). Photo: University of Chinese Academy of Sciences
The 6-gram residue in an ornate and sealed bronze jar was found in the grave of an ancient Chinese nobleman dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). Photo: University of Chinese Academy of Sciences
READ FULL ARTICLE