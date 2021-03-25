A man presses his arm after being inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at Jiading Stadium, a temporary vaccination site in Shanghai. Photo: AFP A man presses his arm after being inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at Jiading Stadium, a temporary vaccination site in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Shanghai becomes the first mainland Chinese city to offer expats the coronavirus vaccines

  • Foreigners who meet the requirements can voluntarily apply from Monday
  • However, expats will have to bear the costs and risks associated with the vaccine

Updated: 10:15pm, 25 Mar, 2021

