A man presses his arm after being inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at Jiading Stadium, a temporary vaccination site in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Shanghai becomes the first mainland Chinese city to offer expats the coronavirus vaccines
- Foreigners who meet the requirements can voluntarily apply from Monday
- However, expats will have to bear the costs and risks associated with the vaccine
A man presses his arm after being inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at Jiading Stadium, a temporary vaccination site in Shanghai. Photo: AFP