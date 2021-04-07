Zhang Kunwei was body-shamed after posting an online dating advertisement. Now he claims expectations for love are impossible. Illustration: Tom Leung Zhang Kunwei was body-shamed after posting an online dating advertisement. Now he claims expectations for love are impossible. Illustration: Tom Leung
Man fat-shamed for a dating advertisement says ordinary men can’t meet expectations for love in China

  • The online bullying of Zhang Kunwei led him to publish an article saying Chinese dating standards for men are impossible to meet
  • But another professor reminded him that “nobody owes you a wife”

Alice Yan
Updated: 9:03am, 7 Apr, 2021

