Zhang Kunwei was body-shamed after posting an online dating advertisement. Now he claims expectations for love are impossible. Illustration: Tom Leung
Man fat-shamed for a dating advertisement says ordinary men can’t meet expectations for love in China
- The online bullying of Zhang Kunwei led him to publish an article saying Chinese dating standards for men are impossible to meet
- But another professor reminded him that “nobody owes you a wife”
Topic | China Society
Zhang Kunwei was body-shamed after posting an online dating advertisement. Now he claims expectations for love are impossible. Illustration: Tom Leung