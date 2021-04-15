China expects a major domestic tourism spike during the Labour Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua
Labour Day tourism spike in China sees more people travelling than pre-pandemic levels
- Despite the positive news, experts say the industry is far from recovered from the damage caused by the coronavirus
- Purchases of car rentals in China have skyrocketed, implying people are still concerned about catching the virus
Topic | Coronavirus China
China expects a major domestic tourism spike during the Labour Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua