Tesla protest at Shanghai Auto Show 2021 ends with woman dragged off by security after climbing onto car and shouting

  • A woman in China claims her Tesla’s brakes malfunctioned, causing her car to crash
  • The company denies this and said the car was speeding, but has refused to release all of the car’s data from the crash

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:33pm, 20 Apr, 2021

A woman surnamed Zhang climbed onto a Tesla at a Shanghai Auto Show to protest after her Tesla brakes allegedly failed. Photo: Baidu
