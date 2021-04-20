A woman surnamed Zhang climbed onto a Tesla at a Shanghai Auto Show to protest after her Tesla brakes allegedly failed. Photo: Baidu
Tesla protest at Shanghai Auto Show 2021 ends with woman dragged off by security after climbing onto car and shouting
- A woman in China claims her Tesla’s brakes malfunctioned, causing her car to crash
- The company denies this and said the car was speeding, but has refused to release all of the car’s data from the crash
Topic | Tesla
A woman surnamed Zhang climbed onto a Tesla at a Shanghai Auto Show to protest after her Tesla brakes allegedly failed. Photo: Baidu