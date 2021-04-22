Teenager Vicky Zhang Yuxuan has found online fame after she wrote a song inspired by The Devil Wears Prada in about 30 minutes. Photo: Bilibili Teenager Vicky Zhang Yuxuan has found online fame after she wrote a song inspired by The Devil Wears Prada in about 30 minutes. Photo: Bilibili
The Devil Wears Prada inspires Chinese teen into internet fame with a song she wrote in 30 minutes

  • A 15-year-old girl in Shenzhen said she wanted to write a song for Anne Hathaway’s character because “I like her personality”
  • The video has been viewed 9.7 million times on the video-sharing platform Bilibili 

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Apr, 2021

