Teenager Vicky Zhang Yuxuan has found online fame after she wrote a song inspired by The Devil Wears Prada in about 30 minutes. Photo: Bilibili
The Devil Wears Prada inspires Chinese teen into internet fame with a song she wrote in 30 minutes
- A 15-year-old girl in Shenzhen said she wanted to write a song for Anne Hathaway’s character because “I like her personality”
- The video has been viewed 9.7 million times on the video-sharing platform Bilibili
Topic | Social media
Teenager Vicky Zhang Yuxuan has found online fame after she wrote a song inspired by The Devil Wears Prada in about 30 minutes. Photo: Bilibili