Tsinghua University faced criticism over the weekend for approving a dance that some considered vulgar. Photo: Ifeng News
‘Vulgar’ and ‘pornographic’ dance to celebrate Tsinghua University anniversary lambasted online
- The dance featured nine female students wearing short dresses covered in tassels
- Other people defended the women, saying the online attacks are unnecessary
