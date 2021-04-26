Tsinghua University faced criticism over the weekend for approving a dance that some considered vulgar. Photo: Ifeng News Tsinghua University faced criticism over the weekend for approving a dance that some considered vulgar. Photo: Ifeng News
Tsinghua University faced criticism over the weekend for approving a dance that some considered vulgar. Photo: Ifeng News
China Society
People & Culture

‘Vulgar’ and ‘pornographic’ dance to celebrate Tsinghua University anniversary lambasted online

  • The dance featured nine female students wearing short dresses covered in tassels 
  • Other people defended the women, saying the online attacks are unnecessary

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 4:14pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tsinghua University faced criticism over the weekend for approving a dance that some considered vulgar. Photo: Ifeng News Tsinghua University faced criticism over the weekend for approving a dance that some considered vulgar. Photo: Ifeng News
Tsinghua University faced criticism over the weekend for approving a dance that some considered vulgar. Photo: Ifeng News
READ FULL ARTICLE