Quirky China: rats chew up cash and hide it in their nest, weeping goose spared from cull and man with two ‘wives’ punished. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: mice steal more than US$300 from supermarket, crying goose avoids death, man charged for claiming bigamy
- Mice reportedly steal more than US$300 from a supermarket in China
- A goose was so distressed when it was going to be slaughtered that it cried, says owner
