The winner of the 2020 ‘northern lights photo of the year’ prize. Photo: Mohad Almehanna
The winner of the 2020 ‘northern lights photo of the year’ prize. Photo: Mohad Almehanna
People & Culture

Scientists find oldest description of an aurora, or northern lights, in ancient Chinese texts

  • Tucked away in the Bamboo Annals is a description of a “five-coloured light” that researchers think was an aurora event
  • It would predate the previous earliest description from the Assyrians by around 300 years

Topic |   Chinese history
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:32am, 16 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The winner of the 2020 ‘northern lights photo of the year’ prize. Photo: Mohad Almehanna
The winner of the 2020 ‘northern lights photo of the year’ prize. Photo: Mohad Almehanna
READ FULL ARTICLE