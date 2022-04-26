A Chinese graduate student was cyberbullied after she tried to do a good deed and buy chocolates for classmates stuck in lockdown. Photo: SCMP composite
Shanghai lockdown: cyberbullies attack Chinese graduate student for ‘showing off’, call her ‘rubbish’ for sending US$7,690 worth of chocolates to classmates to cheer them up
- The young woman was trying to do a good deed following a call for positive lockdown attitudes from a university counsellor
- But her experience with cyberbullying highlighted just how cruel the internet can be
Topic | Coronavirus China
A Chinese graduate student was cyberbullied after she tried to do a good deed and buy chocolates for classmates stuck in lockdown. Photo: SCMP composite