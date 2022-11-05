A new paper details the stories of three European missionaries who saw the fall of the Ming empire firsthand. Photo: Shutterstock
A new paper details the stories of three European missionaries who saw the fall of the Ming empire firsthand. Photo: Shutterstock
Trending in China
People & Culture

‘A window into perspective’- How three European missionaries viewed the fall of the Ming empire and the rise of the Qing dynasty

  • A new analysis of three travel writings offers a window into one of the most important moments in Chinese history
  • But it is more valuable for the European perspective of events, rather than strictly factual Chinese history

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:00pm, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A new paper details the stories of three European missionaries who saw the fall of the Ming empire firsthand. Photo: Shutterstock
A new paper details the stories of three European missionaries who saw the fall of the Ming empire firsthand. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE