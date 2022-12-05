Chinese mother-of-two gets fast-tracked kidney transplant thanks to her late husband’s contributions to medical science three years ago. Photo: SCMP Composite.
‘My dead husband saved me’: desperate Chinese mother gets fast-track transplant thanks to late husband who gave his heart, liver and kidneys
- 36-year-old mum says major organ donations by late husband not only saved other people, they also saved her and their two kids
- Struggling family benefit from policy in China which gives relatives of organ donors the ability to move up the queue for a transplant
