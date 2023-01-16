An activist database has been mocked by Chinese worldwide after it listed Hong Kong movie superstars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat as “Xinjiang police officers” responsible for the rounding up of “thousands of “victims”. Photo: SCMP Composite
Infernal blunder: Hong Kong movie stars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat wrongly listed as ‘Xinjiang cops’ who helped ‘round up thousands’ by US activist group
- Activist list brands local superstars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat as Xinjiang province police officers responsible for wrongful incarcerations
- Online observers across China mock the mistake by using famous lines and themes from movies
An activist database has been mocked by Chinese worldwide after it listed Hong Kong movie superstars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat as “Xinjiang police officers” responsible for the rounding up of “thousands of “victims”. Photo: SCMP Composite