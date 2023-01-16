An activist database has been mocked by Chinese worldwide after it listed Hong Kong movie superstars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat as “Xinjiang police officers” responsible for the rounding up of “thousands of “victims”. Photo: SCMP Composite
An activist database has been mocked by Chinese worldwide after it listed Hong Kong movie superstars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat as “Xinjiang police officers” responsible for the rounding up of “thousands of “victims”. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture

Infernal blunder: Hong Kong movie stars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat wrongly listed as ‘Xinjiang cops’ who helped ‘round up thousands’ by US activist group

  • Activist list brands local superstars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat as Xinjiang province police officers responsible for wrongful incarcerations
  • Online observers across China mock the mistake by using famous lines and themes from movies

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 3:46pm, 16 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An activist database has been mocked by Chinese worldwide after it listed Hong Kong movie superstars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat as “Xinjiang police officers” responsible for the rounding up of “thousands of “victims”. Photo: SCMP Composite
An activist database has been mocked by Chinese worldwide after it listed Hong Kong movie superstars Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat as “Xinjiang police officers” responsible for the rounding up of “thousands of “victims”. Photo: SCMP Composite
READ FULL ARTICLE