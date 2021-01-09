Mark Chao as Qingming in The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity, directed by popular Chinese novelist and screenwriter Guo Jingming. The film was pulled from Chinese cinemas and its details scrubbed from ticketing websites days after Guo’s belated public apology for plagiarism.
Plagiarism backlash? Cinemas pull film directed by Guo Jingming, days after Chinese writer’s belated apology for copying another novelist’s work in 2003
- In 2006 a court ordered Guo Jingming to publicly apologise for plagiarism. It took 14 years, and the threat of a film industry boycott, for him to say sorry
- Then a blockbuster he directed, The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity, vanished from China’s cinemas. A backlash, or did it plagiarise too, as a report hinted?
