A Suzhou man who has cerebral palsy and is known as China’s Forrest Gump went being bullied to having a company with a 10 million yuan yearly turnover. Photo: Handout A Suzhou man who has cerebral palsy and is known as China’s Forrest Gump went being bullied to having a company with a 10 million yuan yearly turnover. Photo: Handout
Man with cerebral palsy in China is now compared to Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump character after becoming a self-made multimillionaire

  • A man in China has built a business empire from scratch and proved his critics wrong, while helping others with his success
  • ‘People always call me a fool. I was so sad. But at the same time, I was unconvinced by their comment’

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:39pm, 27 Apr, 2021

