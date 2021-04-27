A Suzhou man who has cerebral palsy and is known as China’s Forrest Gump went being bullied to having a company with a 10 million yuan yearly turnover. Photo: Handout
Man with cerebral palsy in China is now compared to Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump character after becoming a self-made multimillionaire
- A man in China has built a business empire from scratch and proved his critics wrong, while helping others with his success
- ‘People always call me a fool. I was so sad. But at the same time, I was unconvinced by their comment’
