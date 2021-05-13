Fan Meizhong is in the spotlight again after an interview he gave in 2012 reappeared online on the 13th anniversary of the 2008 earthquake. Photo: Handout
‘Fan Run Run’: teacher in China who left students behind during 2008 Sichuan earthquake in new controversy
- During the 2008 Sichuan earthquake teacher Fan Meizhong left his students in the classroom as he sought safety
- After the incident he was dubbed Fan Run Run online during a public backlash
Topic | China Society
Fan Meizhong is in the spotlight again after an interview he gave in 2012 reappeared online on the 13th anniversary of the 2008 earthquake. Photo: Handout