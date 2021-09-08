‘Our biggest problem is that we think too much and check too much,’ says a university professor in a hit series of love advice videos. Photo: qq.com ‘Our biggest problem is that we think too much and check too much,’ says a university professor in a hit series of love advice videos. Photo: qq.com
‘Our biggest problem is that we think too much and check too much,’ says a university professor in a hit series of love advice videos. Photo: qq.com
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Chinese university professor’s love advice videos telling young people to hold out for true love a social media hit

  • The professor’s most popular advice video deals with pushy parents pressuring children to marry quickly
  • He says a high proportion of single people in society is a sign of success and prosperity

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:13am, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Our biggest problem is that we think too much and check too much,’ says a university professor in a hit series of love advice videos. Photo: qq.com ‘Our biggest problem is that we think too much and check too much,’ says a university professor in a hit series of love advice videos. Photo: qq.com
‘Our biggest problem is that we think too much and check too much,’ says a university professor in a hit series of love advice videos. Photo: qq.com
READ FULL ARTICLE