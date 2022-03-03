Li has won a total of 46 medals, including 10 gold medals in both domestic and international competitions, but fell on hard times after her career ended. Photo: SCMP artwork
Former Chinese champion disabled cyclist finds new track in life with live-streaming seafood sales

  • Li, who had her left leg amputated as a child, has a disabled husband and a son with a serious eye disease with high treatment costs
  • At one point the family was massively in debt and things were so bad they were forced to survive on just 70 yuan (US$11.08) a week

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Mar, 2022

