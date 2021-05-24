A goat herder called Zhu Keming (far right) rescued six runners in China after bad weather killed 21 others during an ultramarathon. Photo: Handout A goat herder called Zhu Keming (far right) rescued six runners in China after bad weather killed 21 others during an ultramarathon. Photo: Handout
A goat herder called Zhu Keming (far right) rescued six runners in China after bad weather killed 21 others during an ultramarathon. Photo: Handout
China Society
People & Culture /  Environment

Marathon runners caught on a mountain by bad weather that killed 21 people rescued by goat herder sheltering in nearby cave

  • The goat herder said he was sheltering in his cave when he was awoken by a voice yelling for help
  • Not all the runners were as lucky with 21 others reportedly killed by the storm

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:49pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A goat herder called Zhu Keming (far right) rescued six runners in China after bad weather killed 21 others during an ultramarathon. Photo: Handout A goat herder called Zhu Keming (far right) rescued six runners in China after bad weather killed 21 others during an ultramarathon. Photo: Handout
A goat herder called Zhu Keming (far right) rescued six runners in China after bad weather killed 21 others during an ultramarathon. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE