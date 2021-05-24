A goat herder called Zhu Keming (far right) rescued six runners in China after bad weather killed 21 others during an ultramarathon. Photo: Handout
Marathon runners caught on a mountain by bad weather that killed 21 people rescued by goat herder sheltering in nearby cave
- The goat herder said he was sheltering in his cave when he was awoken by a voice yelling for help
- Not all the runners were as lucky with 21 others reportedly killed by the storm
Topic | China Society
A goat herder called Zhu Keming (far right) rescued six runners in China after bad weather killed 21 others during an ultramarathon. Photo: Handout