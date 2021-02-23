Profiles of women with their pictures on the floor at the Shanghai Marriage Market in the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Proposal to matchmake China’s ‘leftover’ urban women with unmarried rural men sparks anger
- The proposal from a senior think tank official to solve China’s growing gender imbalance quickly attracted criticism on social media
- China’s sex ratio at birth is one of the world’s most unbalanced, at 114 males to every 100 females, leading to around 30 million more men than women
