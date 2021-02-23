Profiles of women with their pictures on the floor at the Shanghai Marriage Market in the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Profiles of women with their pictures on the floor at the Shanghai Marriage Market in the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Profiles of women with their pictures on the floor at the Shanghai Marriage Market in the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Society
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Proposal to matchmake China’s ‘leftover’ urban women with unmarried rural men sparks anger

  • The proposal from a senior think tank official to solve China’s growing gender imbalance quickly attracted criticism on social media
  • China’s sex ratio at birth is one of the world’s most unbalanced, at 114 males to every 100 females, leading to around 30 million more men than women

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 4:15am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Profiles of women with their pictures on the floor at the Shanghai Marriage Market in the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Profiles of women with their pictures on the floor at the Shanghai Marriage Market in the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Profiles of women with their pictures on the floor at the Shanghai Marriage Market in the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE