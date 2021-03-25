A new craze sweeping Chinese social media called ‘cartoon waist’ has been met with mixed reactions. Photo: SCMP/handout
Chinese actress Yang Mi apologises after photo promoting controversial Z-shape ‘cartoon waist’ labelled sexist and unrealistic
- Many said the trend was unfair to normal people by fetishising unrealistic beauty ideals
- One orthopedist said online that such poses were dangerous and could cause serious injury
Topic | China Society
