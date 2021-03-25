A new craze sweeping Chinese social media called ‘cartoon waist’ has been met with mixed reactions. Photo: SCMP/handout A new craze sweeping Chinese social media called ‘cartoon waist’ has been met with mixed reactions. Photo: SCMP/handout
Chinese actress Yang Mi apologises after photo promoting controversial Z-shape ‘cartoon waist’ labelled sexist and unrealistic

  • Many said the trend was unfair to normal people by fetishising unrealistic beauty ideals
  • One orthopedist said online that such poses were dangerous and could cause serious injury

Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 8:38am, 25 Mar, 2021

