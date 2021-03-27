There has been a growing push for a clear definition of sexual harassment and assault since the #MeToo movement hit China. Photo: AFP
Shenzhen releases first-ever guidelines on sexual harassment for schools, universities, and workplaces in China
- The guidelines outline what sexual harassment is and requires organisations to listen to complaints and investigate
- The guidance has been issued amid a growing tide of reported incidents of sexual assault and harassment in China post the #MeToo movement
