An advert by Coconut Palm Group that said that people will receive cars, houses, high incomes once they become management trainees is under investigation. Photo: Handout An advert by Coconut Palm Group that said that people will receive cars, houses, high incomes once they become management trainees is under investigation. Photo: Handout
Chinese beverage maker in Hainan in hot water over job ad promising recruits money, cars, houses, and ‘beautiful girls, handsome boys’

  • The beverage company advertised a number of roles for a management training programme that offered a 14-year pathway to the top
  • Authorities are investigating, however, the company claims the ad is absolutely true

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Apr, 2021

