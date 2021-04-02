An advert by Coconut Palm Group that said that people will receive cars, houses, high incomes once they become management trainees is under investigation. Photo: Handout
Chinese beverage maker in Hainan in hot water over job ad promising recruits money, cars, houses, and ‘beautiful girls, handsome boys’
- The beverage company advertised a number of roles for a management training programme that offered a 14-year pathway to the top
- Authorities are investigating, however, the company claims the ad is absolutely true
Topic | Hainan
An advert by Coconut Palm Group that said that people will receive cars, houses, high incomes once they become management trainees is under investigation. Photo: Handout