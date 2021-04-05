Experts say traditional Chinese stereotypes mean women comedians such as Yang Li are treated unfairly as are women in China in general. Photo: Handout Experts say traditional Chinese stereotypes mean women comedians such as Yang Li are treated unfairly as are women in China in general. Photo: Handout
How female Chinese comedian Yang Li became public enemy number one for China’s army of online male misogynists and exposed the country’s women problem

  • Yang has been called ‘offensive’, ‘too ugly to appear in public’, and has received a barrage of sexist harassment
  • Experts say traditional Chinese stereotypes mean women comedians are treated unfairly as are women in China in general

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:33am, 5 Apr, 2021

