A child bride in China was twice sold from the age of 13 onwards and ended up pregnant. Illustration: Tom Leung
Police in China investigating case of 13-year-old child bride who had a baby after being sold for marriage to a 23-year-old man by her father
- Girl had baby after first marriage but it was later revealed he is not the father, whose identity is unconfirmed
- The girl’s father and an aunt arranged the marriages in exchange for cash payments
