A factory in Guangdong, China, is facing a backlash from workers and online after issuing fines of US$3 to people who take more than one toilet break during their eight-hour shift. Photo: Getty Images
China Society
Company in China fines staff for taking more than one toilet break during an eight-hour shift, splitting opinions online
- The company in Guangdong province started fining workers 20 yuan (US$3) for using the lavatory more than once a day, claiming it was to stop laziness at work
- While some netizens supported the company’s decision, many more lambasted it for exploiting staff
Topic | China Society
A factory in Guangdong, China, is facing a backlash from workers and online after issuing fines of US$3 to people who take more than one toilet break during their eight-hour shift. Photo: Getty Images