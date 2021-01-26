A new law awaiting approval in China would ban parents from using physical or psychological violence to teach their children how to behave, bringing the country in line with dozens of others. Photo: Shutterstock
Hitting or scolding your child will soon be illegal in China, but will the new law stick?
- Parents in China will no longer be allowed to use physical or psychological violence to teach their children how to behave, under a soon-to-be-passed law
- However, a parent and an academic question how well the law will be implemented. Police have had trouble enforcing an earlier ban on corporal punishment
Topic | China Society
