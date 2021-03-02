A government order banning Chinese schools from giving homework to young students has come under fire. Photo: Getty Images A government order banning Chinese schools from giving homework to young students has come under fire. Photo: Getty Images
Homework ban for Chinese pupils sparks backlash online

  • A provincial-level education authority banning schools from giving written homework to pupils has come under fire, with some saying children will fall behind
  • Earlier, a senior official from China’s Education Ministry urged parents not to put excessive academic pressure on their children

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 5:45pm, 2 Mar, 2021

