A government order banning Chinese schools from giving homework to young students has come under fire. Photo: Getty Images
Homework ban for Chinese pupils sparks backlash online
- A provincial-level education authority banning schools from giving written homework to pupils has come under fire, with some saying children will fall behind
- Earlier, a senior official from China’s Education Ministry urged parents not to put excessive academic pressure on their children
Topic | Children in China
