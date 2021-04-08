China is considering formalising rules preventing teachers from dating students. Photo: Tom Leung
China considers banning teachers from sexual relationships with primary and middle school students and new rules on harassment
- The proposal contains clauses on sexual harassment; including dormitory safety, camera surveillance, and reporting mechanisms
- Other predatory behaviours listed include groping or touching particular parts of the body, flirting, teasing, or sexually suggestive comments
