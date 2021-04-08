China is considering formalising rules preventing teachers from dating students. Photo: Tom Leung China is considering formalising rules preventing teachers from dating students. Photo: Tom Leung
China is considering formalising rules preventing teachers from dating students. Photo: Tom Leung
Education
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China considers banning teachers from sexual relationships with primary and middle school students and new rules on harassment

  • The proposal contains clauses on sexual harassment; including dormitory safety, camera surveillance, and reporting mechanisms
  • Other predatory behaviours listed include groping or touching particular parts of the body, flirting, teasing, or sexually suggestive comments

Topic |   Education
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:15am, 8 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China is considering formalising rules preventing teachers from dating students. Photo: Tom Leung China is considering formalising rules preventing teachers from dating students. Photo: Tom Leung
China is considering formalising rules preventing teachers from dating students. Photo: Tom Leung
READ FULL ARTICLE