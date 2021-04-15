Chasing fame at the bottom of a bottle. Binge drinking live streaming has many in China worried. Photo: Sohu
China alarmed as binge drink live-streaming where people drink until they vomit or pass out becomes the latest online trend
- Live stream drinking’s popularity in China follows on from the controversial online binge eating craze which was banned last year
- Some drink up to 10 bottles of liquor in a single session, while audiences frequently demand drinks be set on fire to prove alcohol content is high
Topic | China Society
