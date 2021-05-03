Police in China are seeking answers after discovering a girl was twice sold for marriage by her father to two different older men and had a baby by an unknown man. Police in China are seeking answers after discovering a girl was twice sold for marriage by her father to two different older men and had a baby by an unknown man.
Police in China investigating case of 13-year-old child bride who was already pregnant and was twice sold for marriage by her father

  • The girl, now 15, had baby seven months after first marriage but it was later revealed the husband is not the father, whose identity is unconfirmed
  • After leaving her first husband following a quarrel, the girl was sold for marriage a second time by her father, who received cash payments each time

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 3 May, 2021

