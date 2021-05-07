It took seven operations to remove the blood that had accumulated in the child’s brain after the incident. Photo: Handout It took seven operations to remove the blood that had accumulated in the child’s brain after the incident. Photo: Handout
School teacher in China arrested after alleged hair pulling punishment scalped child and left him with internal bleeding

  • Student was being punished after talking in class in incident that left him with swelling and bleeding in his brain
  • Doctors had to remove a litre of blood from the boy’s brain after his mother took him to hospital

Alice Yan
Updated: 9:55am, 7 May, 2021

