It took seven operations to remove the blood that had accumulated in the child’s brain after the incident. Photo: Handout
School teacher in China arrested after alleged hair pulling punishment scalped child and left him with internal bleeding
- Student was being punished after talking in class in incident that left him with swelling and bleeding in his brain
- Doctors had to remove a litre of blood from the boy’s brain after his mother took him to hospital
Topic | China Society
