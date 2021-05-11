A popular Chinese TV series on parenting, A Little Dilemma, has been branded ‘contraceptive magic’ on social media, as it unintentionally puts couples off having children. A popular Chinese TV series on parenting, A Little Dilemma, has been branded ‘contraceptive magic’ on social media, as it unintentionally puts couples off having children.
A popular Chinese TV series on parenting, A Little Dilemma, has been branded ‘contraceptive magic’ on social media, as it unintentionally puts couples off having children.
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Popular Chinese TV series on the pressures of raising children is more effective than condoms: a ‘magic contraception tool’

  • A popular television series about the difficult choices around bringing up kids in China is causing a huge internet discussion among viewers
  • In most of the social media comments on A Little Dilemma, people have been discouraged from even having children

Topic |   Children in China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 4:01pm, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A popular Chinese TV series on parenting, A Little Dilemma, has been branded ‘contraceptive magic’ on social media, as it unintentionally puts couples off having children. A popular Chinese TV series on parenting, A Little Dilemma, has been branded ‘contraceptive magic’ on social media, as it unintentionally puts couples off having children.
A popular Chinese TV series on parenting, A Little Dilemma, has been branded ‘contraceptive magic’ on social media, as it unintentionally puts couples off having children.
READ FULL ARTICLE