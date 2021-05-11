A popular Chinese TV series on parenting, A Little Dilemma, has been branded ‘contraceptive magic’ on social media, as it unintentionally puts couples off having children.
- A popular television series about the difficult choices around bringing up kids in China is causing a huge internet discussion among viewers
- In most of the social media comments on A Little Dilemma, people have been discouraged from even having children
